Police: Package Delivery Thieves Caught In Hamden

(CBS Connecticut) — A man and woman are charged with stealing or attempting to steal packages that had been delivered to homes in Hamden.

The man, Jack Humphrey, was allegedly spotted taking a package delivered to London Drive yesterday afternoon. Police say Lisa Zielinski was driving a vehicle that he had been riding in. Police found three boxes of LEGOS inside the vehicle that were taken from the home.

Police say Humphrey also tried to take packages from a front porch on Daniel Road, but a neighbor yelled at him, and he got back in the vehicle and drove away.

Humphrey is charged with larceny and trespass. Lisa Zielinski is charged with larceny conspiracy. Both 43-year-olds are Hamden residents.

With many Christmas presents being delivered this time of year, experts say some “porch pirates” will follow delivery vans, then swipe packages that are left on doorsteps.

To prevent the theft of packages, online or mail order shoppers can have deliveries made to a neighbor or relative who will be home, choose a specific delivery time, sign up for a text message or email from the delivery service so you know when the package will arrive, or pick up the package at a local store.

Sometimes packages can be held at a delivery company pick-up facility, or delivery instructions can explain where to put packages out of sight.

A trusted neighbor could also be asked to take packages left at a front door.