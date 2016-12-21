Gifting Tables Pyramid Scheme Defendant Resentenced To 4-years

December 21, 2016 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Donna Bello, gifting tables

(CBS Connecticut) — Gifting tables pyramid scheme leader Donna Bello was sentenced to 4-years in federal prison today.

Bello had originally been sentenced to six years behind bars, but her sentence was overturned on appeal.

Outside of Hartford Federal Court, one of her defense lawyers, Jeremiah Donovan said he was disappointed that the new sentence was not shorter.

The gifting tables scheme operated mostly on shoreline towns in Connecticut.

It used women to recruit other women to contribute thousands of dollars.  Earlier participants got to keep the money that subsequent women contributed, and the new arrivals had to find more women to pay into the illegal arrangement.

