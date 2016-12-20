Wallingford Man Wins Carnegie Lifesaving Award

(CBS Connecticut) — A man from Wallingford has won an award for risking his own life, to save a driver from a burning tractor-trailer.

Robert Shaw, Jr. pulled Robert Angiletta from the truck in Meriden, after the truck crashed into a column underneath an overpass.

The load of heating oil caught fire near the truck.

Shaw go Angiletta out of the truck and pulled him to safety.

