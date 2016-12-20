Police Return To Home Of Windsor Man Killed In 2013

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – Police have returned to the home of a Connecticut man whose 2013 killing remains unsolved and whose daughter is presumed dead after her boat sank earlier this year.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2gZbdxf) that Windsor police were seen at the house of John Chakalos Tuesday as they continue to revisit the cold

case.

The FBI and other agencies earlier this month searched an abandoned property in Spofford, New Hampshire owned by the Chakalos’ family.

Chakalos was found fatally shot at his home but no arrests have ever been made.

His grandson, Nathan Carman, was once a suspect.

Carman accompanied his mother on a September fishing trip from South Kingstown, R.I.

She wasn’t found after the boat sank but Nathan Carman was found off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

