Police: 1 Dead After Car Rolls Off I-91, Falls To Road Below

ENFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say one person was killed and another was injured after their vehicle rolled off Interstate 91 and onto the street below the highway in Enfield.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-91 north around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Police say the car had crossed over all the lanes and hit the barrier on the right shoulder before falling 20 to 30 feet from the highway onto Oliver Road below.

Police say the passenger, identified as 22-year-old Marie Parks, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

The Windsor driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. He’s expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

