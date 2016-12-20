New Charges For Convicted Rapist

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A convicted rapist who had just been released from prison is facing new charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at knifepoint as she walked from a Fairfield train station.

Michael Fontaine was held on $500,000 bond at his arraignment Monday on charges including first-degree sexual assault and first-degree robbery.

Police say the 48-year-old New Haven man attacked the woman on Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports from neighbors who heard screams say they found Fontaine hiding in some bushes with the victim’s possessions.

Chief Gary MacNamara tells the Connecticut Post that Fontaine had been released from prison 11 days prior, and has a multi-state record that includes convictions for rape, carjacking, burglary and selling narcotics.

No lawyer was listed for Fontaine in court records.

