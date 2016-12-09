Centerplan, City Squabble Over Stadium Access

December 9, 2016 9:37 AM
A week after a judge approved a mediation agreement, there’s another squabble between the City of Hartford and the former developers of its minor league ballpark.

Centerplan and DoNo Hartford are seeking access to the stadium site twice a week, at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, to inspect and photograph ongoing work, now being performed by Whiting-Turner, the contractor that replaced them, after the city kicked them off the job for missed deadlines. Centerplan and DoNo subsequently sued for wrongful termination and both sides have agreed to mediation.

An attorney for Centerplan and DoNo says they need access for ongoing litigation, and because subcontractors are asking them technical questions about the project.

In its response, the city says granting such access– twice a week at the busiest time of day– would be an undue burden in the push to complete the park in time for the Yard Goat’s 2017 season.

As of Friday morning, a hearing on the matter had not been scheduled.

  1. Mathew Daigle says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Subcontractors need to fix DoNo’s mistakes… technical questions aren’t because they don’t know how to do the job… they want to know why the job was so messed up in the first place =/

