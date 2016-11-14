A Long Night At Gampel

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ T.J. Williams scored 20 points and Northeastern upset UConn 64-61 on Monday, the team’s first win against Connecticut since Jim Calhoun was coaching the Huskies from Boston

Donnell Gresham Jr. added 13 points for Northeastern (2-0) and Alex Murphy had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Terry Larrier scored 17 points and Jalen Adams had 15 for UConn, which falls to 0-2 for the first time in 48 years.

The UConn Huskies had a chance to tie the game at the end when Alterique Gilbert stole the ball as Northeastern was trying to run out the clock. But his 3-pointer hit the rim.

Northeastern led most of the way and was up 35-31 at halftime.

UConn went on a 9-1 run to open the second half to take the lead, but Northeastern responded with a 10-2 run of their own.

A fast-break dunk by Murphy gave Northeastern its largest lead of the second half at 61-54 with just under 4 minutes left.

Larrier’s off-balance runner in the lane cut the lead to 64-61 with 1:07 left and the Huskies forced a turnover to get the ball back. But Larrier missed two 3-pointers before Gilbert’s play at the end.

Northeastern outrebounded UConn 47-38. They also hit 9 of 28 from 3-point range while holding Connecticut to just 5 of 21 shots from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

UConn, which dropped its season opener for the first time in 17 years, fell out of the rankings on Monday. The team fell to 0-2 for the first time since the 1968-69 season, a year they started 0-10.

Northeastern: Northeastern last beat UConn in 1985, a year before Calhoun would leave Northeastern to take the Connecticut job. They had lost eight straight in the series and 22 of the last 23 matchups between the schools. They are now 5-35 against their namesakes.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Connecticut Huskies head west and then head further west. UConn plays its first road game against Loyola Marymount in Kevin Ollie’s hometown of Los Angeles before traveling to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, where Oklahoma State will be the opening round opponent on Nov. 21.

Northeastern: The Boston-based Huskies face Boston University for the second time in three games on Friday. Northeastern won the season-opening matchup at home 87-77. The second game comes as part of the Steve Wright Classic. That tournament, being hosted by BU also will include games against LIU Brooklyn and Maine.

