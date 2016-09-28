New Law Allowing Minors To Use Medical Marijuana Starts Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – One of the new laws taking place in Connecticut on October 1 is a change to the state’s medical marijuana program, and part of that change affects minors.

Children will be allowed to use medical marijuana in Connecticut when the new law, recently passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, goes into effect.

Jonathan Harris, Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, says there are specific conditions for which medical marijuana would be considered as a treatment for minors, and there will also be limitations in place not experienced by adults.

“Minors will have access to the medicine for six really serious conditions,” Harris explained. “There are some additional limitations that adults don’t have. It cannot be vaporized or smoked.”