Supreme Court OK’s Forcible Medication Of Yale Doctor’s Accused Killer

(CBS Connecticut) — The Connecticut Supreme Court today found that the state can forcibly medicate a man accused of killing a Yale doctor.
Mentally ill Doctor Lishan Wang does not want to take medication that could make him competent to stand trial.
But in its decision, the state Supreme Court confirmed that it is substantially likely that Wang would be made competent by the medication, and that it is unlikely he will suffer from side effects.
The court also found no less-intrusive option exists, and that the drugs are in Wang’s medical best interest.
Wang is charged with shooting and killing Yale Doctor Vajindor Toor outside Toor’s home in Branford.
The defendant was also accused of shooting at Toor’s pregant wife, but missing.
