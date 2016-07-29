Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windham County. Read More

Connecticut Business Spotlight July 25,2016: Liberty Bank

July 29, 2016 3:20 PM By Connecticut Business Spotlight
One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses.  WTIC NewsTalk 1080 and Merritt Graphics – Big Color, Bold Solutions support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for what they do.

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is Connecticut’s oldest mutual bank.  As a full service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, home mortgages, insurance, and investment services.  Named as a top workplace by the Hartford Courant for four consecutive years, Liberty maintains a long standing commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement.  With 56 locations throughout the central, eastern and shoreline areas, there is a Liberty Bank near you.

Find your confident place.

Call 888-570-0773 or visit Liberty-Bank.com for more.

