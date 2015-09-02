UConn Women’s Basketball Schedule Finalized

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team has finalized dates for its 2015-16 schedule as announced by the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday. The team will play 29 regular-season games, including a home-and-home series with eight American Athletic Conference teams and one game against UCF and Houston.

Following a rigorous non-conference slate that includes games against the other three teams that advanced to the 2015 Final Four and seven games against teams that finished in the top-35 of the 2014-15 RPI, the Huskies will open conference play with a showdown at Cincinnati on Wednesday, December 30.

The American schedule features home-and-home contests against Cincinnati, East Carolina, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and USF. UConn will play at Houston and will play UCF at home only.

The second annual American Athletic Conference Tournament will be held on March 4-7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Unlisted game times will be announced at a later date. Games will be broadcast on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.

November

Monday 2, vs Lubbock Christian (Exhibition) XL Center, 7pm

Sunday 8, vs Vanguard (Exhibition) Gampel Pavilion, 2pmMonday 16, @ Ohio State, 5:30pm

Monday 23, vs Kansas State, XL Center, 7pm

Saturday 28, vs Nebraska, XL Center, 1pm

Monday 20, @ Chattanoga, 6:30pm

December

Wednesday 2, @ DePaul, TBA

Saturday 5, vs Notre Dame, Gampel Pavilion (Jimmy V Classic) 5:15pm

Wednesday 9, @ Colgate, (Jimmy V Classic) TBA

Friday 11, vs Florida State (Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, Mohegan Sun Arena) 6pm

Monday 21, vs LSU XL Center 7pm

Monday 28 vs Maryland (Maggie Dixon Classic, MSG, NY) 8:30pm

Wednesday 30, @ Cincinnati 7pm

January

Wednesday 6, vs Tulsa, XL Center 7pm

Friday 8, @ Houston, 9pmSunday 10, @ USF 5pm

Wednesday 13, @ Memphis, 6pm

Saturday 16, vs Temple, Gampel Pavilion, 6pm

Wednesday 20, vs UCF, XL Center, 7pm

Saturday 23, @ SMU, 3pm

Wednesday 27, @ Tulsa, 8pm

Saturday 30, vs Memphis, XL Center, 12pm

February

Wednesday 3, @ Tulane, TBA

Saturday 6, vs East Carolina, Gampel Pavilion, 1pm

Monday 8, @ South Carolina, 7pm

Sunday 14, @ Temple, 12pm

Wednesday 17, vs Cincinnati, Gampel Pavilion, 7pm

Saturday 20, @ East Carolina, 6pm

Wednesday 24, vs SMU, 7pm

Saturday 27, vs Tulane, 1pm

Monday 29, vs USF, 7pm