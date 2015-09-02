UConn Women’s Basketball Schedule Finalized

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team has finalized dates for its 2015-16 schedule as announced by the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday. The team will play 29 regular-season games, including a home-and-home series with eight American Athletic Conference teams and one game against UCF and Houston.
Following a rigorous non-conference slate that includes games against the other three teams that advanced to the 2015 Final Four and seven games against teams that finished in the top-35 of the 2014-15 RPI, the Huskies will open conference play with a showdown at Cincinnati on Wednesday, December 30.
The American schedule features home-and-home contests against Cincinnati, East Carolina, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and USF. UConn will play at Houston and will play UCF at home only.
The second annual American Athletic Conference Tournament will be held on March 4-7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Unlisted game times will be announced at a later date. Games will be broadcast on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
November
Monday 2, vs Lubbock Christian (Exhibition) XL Center, 7pm
Sunday 8, vs Vanguard (Exhibition) Gampel Pavilion, 2pmMonday 16, @ Ohio State, 5:30pm
Monday 23, vs Kansas State, XL Center, 7pm
Saturday 28, vs Nebraska, XL Center, 1pm
Monday 20, @ Chattanoga, 6:30pm
December
Wednesday 2, @ DePaul, TBA
Saturday 5, vs Notre Dame, Gampel Pavilion (Jimmy V Classic) 5:15pm
Wednesday 9, @ Colgate, (Jimmy V Classic) TBA
Friday 11, vs Florida State (Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, Mohegan Sun Arena) 6pm
Monday 21, vs LSU XL Center 7pm
Monday 28 vs Maryland (Maggie Dixon Classic, MSG, NY) 8:30pm
Wednesday 30, @ Cincinnati 7pm
January
Wednesday 6, vs Tulsa, XL Center 7pm
Friday 8, @ Houston, 9pmSunday 10, @ USF 5pm
Wednesday 13, @ Memphis, 6pm
Saturday 16, vs Temple, Gampel Pavilion, 6pm
Wednesday 20, vs UCF, XL Center, 7pm
Saturday 23, @ SMU, 3pm
Wednesday 27, @ Tulsa, 8pm
Saturday 30, vs Memphis, XL Center, 12pm
February
Wednesday 3, @ Tulane, TBA
Saturday 6, vs East Carolina, Gampel Pavilion, 1pm
Monday 8, @ South Carolina, 7pm
Sunday 14, @ Temple, 12pm
Wednesday 17, vs Cincinnati, Gampel Pavilion, 7pm
Saturday 20, @ East Carolina, 6pm
Wednesday 24, vs SMU, 7pm
Saturday 27, vs Tulane, 1pm
Monday 29, vs USF, 7pm
