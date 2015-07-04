Alterique Gilbert, top 25 in Class of 2016, commits to UConn

July 4, 2015 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, gilbert, Men's Basketball, Ollie, uconn

By Jon Rothstein | CBS Sports

Alterique Gilbert, a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2016, has committed to Connecticut, he told CBSSports.com on Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-1 point guard joins VCU transfer Terry Larrier and top-100 big man Mamadou Diarra (6-8, Woodstock Academy) in the Huskies’ 2016 class.

“I picked UConn because of my relationship with Coach Kevin Ollie,” Gilbert told CBSSports.com. “I feel like I fit the program perfectly.”

Gilbert will help replace Seton Hall transfer Sterling Gibbs, who is expected to play a major role during the upcoming season as an immediately eligible transfer. He should see major minutes in 2016-17 next to Jalen Adams, a freshman who like Gilbert was one of the top guards in his high school class.

“The history there — especially with Coach Ollie and Coach Ricky Moore helped me with the decision,” Gilbert added. “I want to go where those guys have been.”

