JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: Let’s Not Sugarcoat It

FRIDAY, JAN 30- HOUSTON: There’s no reason to try and sugarcoat what went on last night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. It was a dismal performance by the UConn Huskies and the 70-58 setback was not really indicative of how bad the defending national champions played.

The tone was set in the first 4 1/2 minutes. On their first possession Cincinnati got an offensive rebound and Kevin Johnson nailed a three. After a UConn miss, the Bearcats missed two shots but got two offensive rebounds and Jermaine Sanders buried a three to make it 6-0 and force Kevin Ollie to call a timeout. Then, UConn turned the ball over on four straight possessions. Two key points of emphasis before the game were ball security and hitting the defensive glass. Neither was adhered to in the first half.

Still, UConn was down only three with 2:10 to go in the half. But the Huskies missed six straight shots to end the half to fall behind by eight and they never got closer than eight in the second half. At no point in the second half, did you get a feeling that UConn was going to make a run to get back into the game. And in a game that everyone pointed to as a critical contest, the lack of passion was shocking .

Ryan Boatright, who didn’t make a field goal for the first 27 minutes, then went off like a firecracker said his team got “punked” at the start. Ollie said much like at Tulsa, his guys didn’t “hit ” first. The coach said his feel from the game was he would be discouraged with some of the effort. That is shocking and disappointing. We know the Huskies have been offensively challenged this season but have won games because of their grit and determination. To not play that way last night, in what they knew would be a hostile environment, was surprising.

The Huskies will spent the next two days practicing here in Houston and then play the Cougars at Hofheinz Pavilion, the building where they opened life in the AAC last New Year’s Eve with a loss. At 2 pm local time on Super Bowl Sunday in a town that adores football, it’s hard to envision much atmosphere at the game. It’s up to the Huskies to dig deep and not let the Cougars get their first conference win of the season.

Pre game will be 2:30 Eastern on Sunday. Oh yes, my XLIX prediction, Seattle 34, New England 13. For what it’s worth.