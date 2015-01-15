JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: Speed Bumps on the Path to Victory

THURSDAY, 1-15-15- Palo Alto, CA. Just when it looked like the UConn Huskies were about to go on a run, the type of winning streak we’ve seen so many times in the past, they hit a speed bump, a big speed bump in the form of a 66-58 loss at Tulsa on Tuesday Night.

The Hurricane (singular, please), came out on fire so like many other games this season, the Huskies dug themselves a big hole at the start, this time 13-4. And like so many other games, UConn stormed back, taking leads of 19-18 and 21-20. But on this night, there was no second gear for the Huskies. Tulsa took a 30-24 lead into the locker room at the half and then after Ryan Boatright scored to start the second half, the hosts gradually pulled away to lead by 16. That’s the largest deficit UConn has faced all season and one they could not overcome.

UConn’s lack of energy was shocking. The Huskies knew that Tulsa was unbeaten in the league, and had come off a big road win at Temple. But the Huskies were a step slow, even lethargic at times, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Boatright went an astonishing 13 minutes without even attempting a shot in the second half. Much of that was good help defense by the Tulsa bigs. But someone else had to step up for the Huskies and didn’t. Daniel Hamilton did have a season best 16 points and Terrence Samuel a career high 12 but it was too little, too late.

Pure and simple. the Hurricane wanted this one more. It was the first time the defending national champions had visited Tulsa on campus since 1980 and even though only 6,000 turned out (thanks to an 8:30 CST starting time) the players and fans understood the importance of the game. James Woodard was the best player on the floor,and his teammates played with an intensity that UConn didn’t match .As Kevin Ollie noted afterward, this UConn team isn’t talented enough to just go out and expect to win. The head coach said he would spent the next couple of days looking for players who would come out and play aggressively from the start, not five minutes or ten minutes in. That doesn’t necessarily mean lineup changes but we’ll find out at 9 pm on Saturday night at Maple Pavilion against Stanford. The Cardinal come in off a double digit win against arch rival Cal on Wednesday night. Stanford returns three starters from the team that handed UConn it’s first loss of the season last Decemeber in Hartford.

Our pre game is 8:30 on Saturday night from Palo Alto, hope you can join us.