JOE D’S NOTEBOOK January 5, 2015

MONDAY, 1-5-15, TAMPA, FL. An old friend returned to the National Flag Blue uniforms on Saturday afternoon at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville. You remember him. That edition of the UConn Huskies who won’t take no, who don’t know the meaning of quit. That’s right, we saw the Gutty Gritty Huskies return in a 63-59 win over Florida.

2 1/2 minutes into the second half, it looked bleak for UConn, down 44-31, the crowd of 11,041 on its feet, hoping their Gators could finish off the smack-down of the team that ended their title hopes a year ago. Didn’t happen. What did happen was UConn dug deep, played hellacious defense and attacked on offense. From 52-41 down with 11:17 to play until 57-54 up with 3:25 to go, the Huskies played their best basketball of the season.

The run started with a 3 by Omar Calhoun who continued his return to the form he showed in his freshman season. Calhoun had 12 off the bench and played hard at both ends of the floor in his 25 minutes. As my colleague Ed Daignault from the Waterbury Republican-American said on our pre game, “how badly do you want something good to happen for that kid”. Well, it’s starting to happen and if Omar can be a weapon off the bench, it will enhance the Huskies chances to be a very good team.

And the last three hoops in the run, all three’s came courtesy of Rodney Purvis. He spent long portions of the second half on the bench but when called on, performed. I like the energy that Purvis plays with and it showed in the final 11 minutes on Saturday.

Ryan Boatright gutted out 39 minutes despite that deep thigh contusion and even though he struggled with his show, Boat helped in other ways with six boards, six assists and tough ‘D’. And equally important to the second halfspurt was Amida Brimah. How he was credited with only two blocks in mind boggling. Wayne Norman had him for at least four as did others. He was the rim protector that most other teams don’t have.

Next up USF who beat East Carolina on Saturday night. It is almost an entirely new Bulls team under first year head coach Orlando Antigua with only three players on the roster who played last season. The Sun Dome has never been an easy place for UConn to play and I am guessing the appearance of the National Champs will bring out the biggest crowd of the season to USF.

Our pre game will be 6:30 on Tuesday. Then Thursday at Buffalo Wild Wings on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield, it’s another edition of the Kevin Ollie Show. BWW has been a great spot and I hope you come out and join us.

On a personal note, I got to meet Stuart Scott during my time working at ESPN Radio from 1996 to 2012. We found out we shared a birthday and would always call each other “My Birthday Brother”. There has never been a kinder friendlier soul than Stuart and the heartfelt tributes to him since his passing on Sunday Morning are an indication of how beloved he was.RIP Stuart, it was an honor to know you.