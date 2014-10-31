JOE D’S NOTEBOOK

HALLOWEEN- The time for tricks and treats will be over by the time that UConn and UCF face off at what could be a soggy Rentschler Field on Saturday afternoon. Yes, that’s right, UConn football at the Rent, you remember what that is like.

It will have been 35 days since the Huskies last slipped on the National Flag Blue home jerseys and played in front of the home crowd. Heck, they have only played two road games in that period, road losses against Tulane and East Carolina. But there is no long plane ride home after the game,no getting up on wasting time on the road.

Certainly,UConn played it’s best game of the season in the loss at East Carolina. The offensive line afforded Chandler Whitmer time to throw and he did so for a season high 313 yards. It was his third 300 yard game as a Husky but, and it’s a big but. all of them have come in losses. So, the key for UConn is intelligent use of the pass, balanced off by a consistent run game. And that has been lacking all season long. Even though Ron Johnson ran hard against the Pirates, the net result was only 3.5 yards per carry. It’s not enough.

UConn hopes to get Geremy Davis back after he missed the second half of the East Carolina game.And even though the other receivers stepped up in his absence, it would help the cause to have #85 back on the field.

The defense did give up a lot of yardage thru the air against ECU but also made some keep stops to keep the Huskies in the game. Without Byron Jones and his 42 games played, it will be a tough match up for the young corner-backs against the veteran receiving corps of Central Florida.Two of the five corners are true freshman, two haven’t played a down this season and two were converted from the offensive side in the pre season. Not an ideal matchup but the “next man up” mantra applies here.

It’s the veteran UCF defense that will be a major cause for concern on Saturday. There are play makers at every level of the defense and middle linebacker Terrance Plummer is one of the best in the country. The secondary have combined for 124 starts. That is a lot of experience.

It will be an emotional day with the halftime ceremonies to unveil the Jasper Howard memorial that will be permanently on display underneath the scoreboard. Many of Jazz teammates and his family will be on hand. Hopefully his message, “Play every play like it’s your last” will inspire his teammates against a team that I think is the best in the AAC.