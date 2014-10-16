JOE D’S NOTEBOOK: The Tulane Game

THE TULANE GAME: The Big Easy wasn’t very friendly to the UConn football team last Saturday night. The Huskies struggles continued in a dismal 12-3 loss to Tulane at spanking new Yulman Stadium.

The season low in points is indicative of the depth of problems surrounding the UConn offense. After marching down the field on the first possession of the game, only to be held to a field goal, once again the Huskies offense was it’s own worst enemy. To start the second quarter, UConn took possession of the Green Wave 47. Three plays later, they punted. On the second drive, they had the ball at the Tulane 49 but turned it over on an interception. On the third drive of the quarter, they had it 2nd and 10 at the Tulane 32 and fumbled.On the first drive of the second half, UConn had the ball 1st and 10 on the Green Wave 31 and fumbled.On the first drive of the fourth quarter, they had it 1st and 10 at the Tulane 36 and eventually had to punt. And their final drive of the night stalled out at the Tulane 18 before a field goal attempt was missed.

There it is, graphic evidence of the offense’s inability to sustain drives. It is impossible to win football games that way. Throw in 4 sacks against and 10 tackles for loss against (second worst total of the season), and it’s no surprise the Huskies scored just three points.

Some other stats thru the first six games are mind boggling. UConn hasn’t had a 1st and goal since the Boise State game and in 4 1st and Goal situations, they have scored only one touchdown. The running attack has just 3 runs this season of 20 yards or more and the offense has only scored 7 times in 13 trips inside the red zone. Tough to win games that way.

And as well as the defense played in giving up just one touchdown, they could not let Tulane march down the field after the Bobby Puyol field goal and give the lead back right away. We talk all the time about shutdown innings in baseball. That was a time that the defense needed a shutdown inning and couldn’t produce one.But again, there isn’t much more that the defense can do. They don’t give up explosive plays ,especially against the run. And often, they provide the offense the ball in good field position.

Now comes the hard part of the schedule. A Thursday night game at nationally ranked East Carolina. The first home game in a month against rapidly improving UCF. A game at Yankee Stadium against Army, and then back home for pre season conference favorite Cincinnati.

No, it’s not an easy road ahead for the Huskies but nobody ever said it would be.

