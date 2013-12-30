New Hampshire Considers Legalizing Marijuana For Recreational Use

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s House votes early next month whether to legalize up to 1 ounce of marijuana for recreational use for anyone age 21 and older.

Supporters propose taxing the drug when it is sold at retail at a rate of $30 per ounce, but also letting people grow up to six marijuana plants. State Rep. Steve Vaillancourt, a Manchester Republican supporting the bill, says the bill is modeled after one approved by Colorado voters last year and is similar to one Washington voters passed.

Vaillancourt says taxing the drug would produce millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Opponents argue marijuana is bad for people’s health and would be difficult to regulate.

This year, New Hampshire made it legal for the seriously ill to possess and use the drug.

