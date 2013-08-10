Newtown Starbucks Closes Before Gathering Of Gun Rights Supporters

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut/AP) — Starbucks says a Newtown, Conn., store closed early Friday before advocates on both sides of the gun issue planned to gather there.

Starbucks vice president Chris Carr said on the company website that the decision was made out of respect to the community, where 20 school children and six educators were slain in December.

Organizers of a “Starbucks Appreciation Day” said in a Facebook ad that they wanted to thank Starbucks for standing up for their rights to bear arms and would meet at the store.

Gun control supporters were not pleased with Starbucks’ decision for closing the Newtown store.

“I came here to support Starbucks for supporting the Constitution,” Dom Basile, of Watertown, told the News Times. “Now, they’re not supporting us.”

Newtown Action Alliance, a gun control group, objected, saying the community was still healing and asked Starbucks to evaluate its policy allowing guns into their stores.

“Our community is still healing and we find it reprehensible that they are picking Newtown to rally,” David Ackert, founder of the Newtown Action Alliance, told the News Times.

Carr said Starbucks did not sponsor the event and he encouraged people to contact lawmakers about their views.

