New York Man Arrested In Connection To Threatening Calls

A New York man has been arrested and charged with making threats to state officials.
Avon police arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Reich of Flushing, NY early Monday afternoon on charges of harassment in the second degree.
Reich’s charge comes as the result of an initial complaint received by the Avon Police Department on February 1.
After investigation, Reich was suspected of making threatening phone calls to two Connecticut state officials, as well as to certain families affected by the Sandy Hook tradegy. The calls were believed to be in reaction to the investigation into the events of last December.
The court has set Reich’s bond at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear for trial in community court on June 5.
One Comment
A very thin line to cross if one is to charge another for expressing their own opinion on a matter – prescribed to him by the Constitution. Whether it was harassment or expression of opinion well… Probably never will be certain.