New York Man Arrested In Connection To Threatening Calls

May 20, 2013 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Avon, Connecticut State Officials, Reich, sandy hook, threatening calls

A New York man has been arrested and charged with making threats to state officials.

Avon police arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Reich of Flushing, NY early Monday afternoon on charges of harassment in the second degree.

Reich’s charge comes as the result of an initial complaint received by the Avon Police Department on February 1.

After investigation, Reich was suspected of making threatening phone calls to two Connecticut state officials, as well as to certain families affected by the Sandy Hook tradegy. The calls were believed to be in reaction to the investigation into the events of last December.

The court has set Reich’s bond at $50,000.  He is scheduled to appear for trial in community court on June 5.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Nicholas Palframan (@NickPalframan) says:
    November 17, 2016 at 11:43 am

    A very thin line to cross if one is to charge another for expressing their own opinion on a matter – prescribed to him by the Constitution. Whether it was harassment or expression of opinion well… Probably never will be certain.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia