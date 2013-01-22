Nader: Video Game Creators Are ‘Electronic Child Molesters’

WINSTED, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Political activist Ralph Nader referred to the makers of video games as “electronic child molesters” while speaking about his displeasure with President Barack Obama’s inaugural celebrations.

“We are in the peak of [violence in entertainment],” Nader was quoted as saying to Politico. “Television program violence? Unbelievable. Video game violence? Unprecedented.”

The comments came as Nader attacked Obama’s proposed gun control legislation, asserting that it doesn’t do enough to make video game makers culpable for the violence they include in their games.

“I’m not saying he wants to censor this, I think he should sensitize [sic] people – that they should protect their children, family by family, from these kinds of electronic child molesters,” Nader added to the website, according to CNET.

Nader, who grew from his beginnings in Winsted, Conn. to become a five-time Presidential candidate both as a Green Party and independent candidate, additionally criticized the POTUS for other aspects of his first-term performance during the interview leading up to the Jan. 21 celebration.

He reportedly took issue with his handling of the Wall Street bailout in particular.

“Tomorrow I’ll watch another rendition of political bulls*** by the newly reelected president, full of promises that he intends to break just like he did in 2009,” he said. “He promised he’d be tough on Wall Street, and not one of these crooks have gone to jail — they got some inside trading people, but that’s peripheral.”