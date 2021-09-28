CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to dress up the whole familyDuke and Buddy need their own costumes. Whether your pup loves watching Disney or just wants to unleash her inner wild animal, the Halloween costumes ahead are dog-approved. Whether you’re snapping pics for Instagram or trying to win the office dog costume contest, these looks will turn heads.Below, CBS Essentials has curated the most perfect dog Halloween costumes from AmazonChewyShopDisney and more. In them, your pooch will be spooking in style this Halloween.

Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume

Chewy

A dog of any size can embrace the dinosaur life in this Stegosaurus costume, available at Chewy. This two-piece costume is made of a scaly-looking fabric, and comes in six sizes.

Frisco Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume, $23 and up

Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs

Amazon

Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog’s ears warm on chilly October nights.

Zoo Snoods baby alien dog costume, $17 and up

USPS mailman dog costume

Chewy

Forget barking at the mail carrier. Be the mail carrier. Fuel your dog’s power trip with this USPS delivery driver costume from Chewy. This costume, available in four sizes, comes with a shirt, cap and box.

California Costumes USPS delivery driver dog costume, $18 and up

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume

ShopDisney

If your pup has a sunny attitude worthy of Tinker Bell, this costume from ShopDisney is a must. It comes with a green dress, wings and a blonde wig. Buy it in four sizes.

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume, $25

Lion’s mane for dogs

Amazon

Transform your pooch into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.

Lion’s mane for dogs, $10

Disney Pascal pet costume

ShopDisney

Pascal from “Tangled” rides on your dog’s back with this ShopDisney costume. This chameleon costume is available in four sizes.

Disney Pascal pet costume, $25

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume

Oriental Trading

Star Wars fans won’t want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in two sizes.

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume, $25 and up

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume

Oriental Trading

Your dog will scare all the ghouls and ghosts away in this Animal Planet Triceratops hat, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in three sizes.

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume, $9.68+

Monarch butterfly costume

HalloweenCostumes.com

What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes.

Monarch butterfly costume, $15

French artist dog costume

Chewy

Your dog is a masterpiece in this artist costume available at Chewy. It comes with a hat and walking body, and is sold in six sizes.

Frisco French artist dog costume, $16 and up

Pets First cheerleader dress

Tractor Supply Co.

Your pupper can cheer for a favorite team in this Pets First cheerleader dress. Pick from a selection of colleges and sizes.

Pets First cheerleader dress, $23

UPS dog costume

Chewy

If your pup is more of a barking-at-UPS kind of gal, pick up this costume at Chewy. It comes with a shirt, visor and package ready for delivery. It’s available in four sizes.

California Costumes UPS pal dog pet costume, $19 and up

Hooded frog dog costume

Amazon

Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It’s available in six sizes, starting at just $3.70. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.

Hooded frog dog sweatshirt, $3.70 and up

Granny dog costume

Chewy

Your senior-citizen pup needs this Frisco grandma costume, available at Chewy. It comes with a front-walking outfit and bun headpiece. Find it in six sizes.

Frisco granny dog costume, $16 and up

