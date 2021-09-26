(CBS) – The Tony Awards honor the best productions from the 2019-2020 season tonight on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. With a unique format, this year’s awards are comprised of two productions. First up is the awards ceremony streaming on Paramount+ followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadways Back!, a live concert hosted by Leslie Odom Jrs. on CBS.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Play
“The Sound Inside” – Adam Rapp
“Grand Horizons” – Bess Wohl
“Slave Play” – Jeremy O. Harris
“The Inheritance” – Matthew Lopez
“Sea Wall/A Life” – Simon Stephens and Nick Payne
Best Musical
“Jagged Little Pill”
“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Revival of a Play
“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
“A Soldier’s Play”
“Betrayal”
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody – “Jagged Little Pill
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
John Logan – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Blair Underwood – “A Soldier’s Play”
Jake Gyllenhaal – “Sea Wall/A Life”
Andrew Burnap – “The Inheritance”
Tom Sturridge – “Sea Wall/A Life”
Tom Hiddleston – “Betrayal”
Ian Barford – “Linda Vista”
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Audra McDonald – “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”
Laura Linney – “My Name Is Lucy Barton”
Joaquina Kalukango – “Slave Play”
Mary-Louise Parker – “The Sound Inside”
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Adrienne Warren – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Karen Olivo – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Elizabeth Stanley – “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
John Benjamin Hickey – “The Inheritance”
David Alan Grier – “A Soldier’s Play”
Ato Blankson-Wood – “Slave Play”
Paul Hilton – “The Inheritance”
James Cusati-Moyer – “Slave Play”
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Jane Alexander – “Grand Horizons”
Lois Smith – “The Inheritance”
Annie McNamara – “Slave Play”
Cora Vander Broek – “Linda Vista”
Chalia La Tour – “Slave Play”
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Sahr Ngaujah – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Danny Burstein – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Derek Klena – “Jagged Little Pill”
Daniel J. Watts – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Sean Allan Krill – “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Lauren Patten – “Jagged Little Pill”
Kathryn Gallagher – “Jagged Little Pill”
Celia Rose Gooding – “Jagged Little Pill”
Robyn Hurder – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Myra Lucretia Taylor – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer – “The Sound Inside”
Jamie Lloyd – “Betrayal”
Stephen Daldry – “The Inheritance”
Robert O’Hara – “Slave Play”
Kenny Leon – “A Soldier’s Play”
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Alex Timbers – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Diane Paulus – “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics Written for the Theatre)
Lindsay Jones – “Slave Play”
Paul Englishby – “The Inheritance”
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb – “The Rose Tattoo”
Christopher Nightingale – “A Christmas Carol”
Daniel Kluger – “The Sound Inside”
Best Choreography
Anthony Van Laast – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui – “Jagged Little Pill”
Sonya Tayeh – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Soutra Gilmour – “Betrayal”
Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”
Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol”
Derek McLane – “A Soldier’s Play”
Clint Ramos – “Slave Play”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon – “Jagged Little Pill”
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Derek McLane – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Costume Design of a Play
Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”
Clint Ramos – “The Rose Tattoo”
Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol”
Dede Ayite – “Slave Play”
Dede Ayite – “A Soldier’s Play”
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Emily Rebholz – “Jagged Little Pill”
Mark Thompson – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Catherine Zuber – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone – “A Christmas Carol”
Jiyoun Chang – “Slave Play”
Allen Lee Hughes – “A Soldier’s Play”
Heather Gilbert – “The Sound Inside”
Jon Clark – “The Inheritance”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Justin Townsend – “Jagged Little Pill”
Justin Townsend – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Sound Design of a Play
Daniel Kluger – “The Sound Inside”
Simon Baker – “A Christmas Carol”
Lindsay Jones – “Slave Play”
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid – “The Inheritance”
Daniel Kluger – “Sea Wall/A Life”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans – “Jagged Little Pill”
Peter Hylenski – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Nevin Steinberg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Orchestration
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Tom Kitt – “Jagged Little Pill”
Ethan Popp – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”