YORK, Maine (CBS) – With just about everyone short-staffed, it is not easy to work in a restaurant these days. Tammy Ramsey works at the Union Bluff Hotel restaurant in York, Maine, and knows that first hand. Yet even among all the bad moods customers that restaurants workers must deal with from time to time, Ramsey discovered not everyone has ill intentions.

Over the July 4th weekend, an angry customer waiting for a table on a busy night swore at her and a coworker, then stormed out. A few weeks later, a surprising letter arrived at the restaurant directed to her.

In the letter, the man apologized and said he never acts in that manner toward people in the restaurant industry, especially during such challenging times. He said a few cocktails in the hours leading up to the exchange likely played a part in his behavior.

“You never want to be ‘that guy’ and that day I was ‘that guy.’ Sincerely sorry,” the man wrote.

Enclosed with the letter was a $100 bill.

“Honestly it gave me the goosebumps,” Ramsey said. “I believe there’s genuinely nice people out there and we all make mistakes. Everybody has a bad day. I’m pretty sure I’ve been mean to people and I can honestly say I felt bad, but I’ve never written a letter like that and he should be commended for that.”

Ramsey was asked what her message would be for people when it comes to how they treat servers.

“I really just want people to know that we’re working our hardest, we’re working long hours, we’re understaffed in the front of the house and the back of the house,” she said. “The kitchen’s also working just as hard. We’re doing our best. We want everybody to be happy. That’s our job. We’re there to make people happy and make friends. Just be patient, be kind, be understanding, and smile.”