(CBS Dallas)- As the U.S. competed for a medal in the Olympics Gymnastics team final early this morning, there was a shocking development as Simone Biles withdrew from the event after the vault due to a medical issue. Team USA went on to win silver in the team final with Jordan Chiles stepping in for Biles on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Afterwards, Biles told reporters that the medical issue was one of mental health.

Simone Biles did stop and talk to reporters, saying it's not physical, it's mental. #Tokyo2020 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 27, 2021

After she withdrew, fans and athletes across the sports landscape chimed in with positive messages of support for the 24-year-old Texas native.

Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon extended his words of support for Biles taking to Twitter to say: “I can’t imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she’s still human. WE LOVE YOU.”

I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 27, 2021

The support extended across the sports world as former NFL punter and current radio show host Pat McAfee took to Twitter as well to offer his support.

Dear @Simone_Biles… Although I’m just a VERY dumb Sports Stooge, I felt obligated to remind you. You’re the greatest of all time.. ain’t nothing that happens in Tokyo can change that. Your effort, commitment, and UNBELIEVABLE talent have been a gift to us fans. Cheers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/APsVSswGdn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns offered his support as well.

Sending nothing but love and positivity to the 🐐 @Simone_Biles — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 27, 2021

Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, who has spoken about her own mental health struggles, called Biles a “remarkable HUMAN”.

@Simone_Biles is truly a remarkable HUMAN — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) July 27, 2021

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that “gratitude and support are what Simone Biles deserves. Still the GOAT and we are all just lucky to be able to see her in action.” Psaki also offered her congratulations to the rest of the team for their silver medal winning performance.



Gratitude and support are what @Simone_Biles deserves. Still the GOAT and we are all just lucky to be able to see her in action. And congrats and tks to the tough as nails #TeamUSA @sunisalee_ , @ChilesJordan, @grace_mccallum2 for being role models and champs — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 27, 2021

Fans also had plenty of positive messages for Biles after the USA Gymnastics account announced that she had withdrawn from the team final.

From day one, #SimoneBiles has shown she is the best ever. Even now, she shows that she knows when to do what's best for her team. Stepping back was the sign of a true leader. Be well and take care of yourself @Simone_Biles. Even if you can't compete Thursday, you've done amazing — Cori 🔜 #NYCmarathon (@MakingCentsOfIt) July 27, 2021

mental health is just as important as physical health and im happy she made this choice, even with all the pressure shes under. anyway shes still greatest of all time 🤍 — erick (@betteroffwbk) July 27, 2021

@Simone_Biles You have nothing more to prove you are The GOAT! Praying for you now and always. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Rhonda Halliburton (@RHallib) July 27, 2021

Biles herself had posted on Instagram on Monday night that she was feeling “like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times.”

Biles told reporters after the team final that Tuesday was “really stressful” and that she had “never felt like this going into a competition.” But she also acknowledged that what she’s dealing with will get fixed out within the next couple of days.