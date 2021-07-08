BOSTON (CBS) — Championships seem to follow Tom Brady wherever he goes. The quarterback brought a Super Bowl title to Tampa Bay in his first season with the Buccaneers, and on Wednesday night, the Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

Brady famously celebrated Tampa’s Super Bowl win by chucking the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another during the team’s aquatic victory bash. It was a moment that had sports fans everywhere on the edge of their seats.

It was a move that only a seven-time Super Bowl champ can pull off, though he received his share of criticism for the trophy toss. And shortly after the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens to clinch another title on Wednesday night, the coolest trophy in sports had a pretty clear message for Brady: Don’t even think about it.

FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) July 8, 2021

The Lombardi Trophy weighs in at seven pounds, while the Stanley Cup is a robust 34.5 pounds. We know that Brady likes his footballs on the lighter side, so the Cup would probably be too big for him to throw anyways. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Brady responded to the Cup’s Tweet on Thursday morning.

Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla 😂 https://t.co/9l5mL8saoq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2021

Lord Stanley’s Cup also doesn’t want Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski getting any ideas either.

Gronk has a checkered history with trophies too, denting one of New England’s Lombardis when he used it as a baseball bat at Fenway Park during Red Sox opening day festivities in 2019. So the Stanley Cup wasted no time making sure there would be no shenanigans from the pair of former Patriots.