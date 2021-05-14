DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — What happened to Amanda DeGuio, a young Pennsylvania mother of two who vanished in 2014? Investigators haven’t given up the search for the young woman who vanished without a trace.

June 3, 2014, was the last time DeGuio was ever seen. Officials haven’t given up hope that they’ll find her. “We are going on seven years now,” Kevin Ryan, the DeGuio family’s private investigator, said, “and seven years is a long time.”

DeGuio left behind her family, a large circle of friends and so many questions.

“This case, this missing person of Amanda DeGuio, has everyone boggled,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

Detectives with Upper Darby Township have steered the investigation for years, keeping it in public view with police stepping in front of news cameras on the anniversary of her disappearance. They continue to plea for tip in hopes of helping advance the investigation.

“Amanda was an outgoing, spirited, heart of gold type person,” Bernhardt said. “She also had a large circle of friends. We know someone in that circle of friends has some information about her whereabouts and we want that information.”

DeGuio’s family engaged the services of private investigator Kevin Ryan. He’s long believed she may have ended up somewhere in the Kensington area of Philadelphia. “She left her house on June 3, and that was it. Gone without a trace and that’s exactly where we’re at,” Ryan said.

DeGuio turned 31 in March. She has distinctive tattoos, stands 5 feet 2 inches and weighs between 115 and 120 pounds.

Chief of Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Jim Nolan says the case is starved for evidence. “There has to be something somewhere, and if we can’t find the physical element of it, there has to be a person who has been talked to or knows or has some piece of evidence that can lead us in the right direction and what if anything happened or if Amanda is still around,” he says.

DeGuio’s family declined to be interviewed by KYW-TV for the report. In conversations in the past, they were clinging to hope their beloved DeGuio would return home to Drexel Hill someday.

“She’s missed. She has two small children that miss her dearly, that we have no answers for,” her mother, Joanne DeGuio, said several years ago.

These days, her message remains very much the same, and in the words of police: “Amanda is a mother,” Bernhardt said. “She is a daughter. She is a sister and she is a friend. We owe it to Amanda, whatever that information is, to give that to us and to let us to work that information so we can bring Amanda home.”

If you have any information on where DeGuio could be or know anything that could help detectives or her family, please call Upper Darby detectives at 610-734-7669.