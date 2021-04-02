ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Forty four pounds of cocaine was seized from a freighter anchored in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, federal officials said Thursday.

Officers and agents from the DEA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police inspected the M/V Samjohn Solidarity early Thursday morning when they found the drugs.

The agents found 20 bricks concealed inside 958-foot breakbulk carrier ship’s anchor locker. The bricks contained a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. The cocaine had a street value of more than $1 million.

“Customs and Border Protection along with our law enforcement partners remain committed to intercepting transnational criminal organizations’ attempts to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States and we remain steadfast in our resolve to help keep our communities safe,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

No arrests were made, but the investigation continues.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents work diligently to trace and identify criminal drug activity taking place across the U.S.,” said Special Agent in Charge James Mancuso for HSI’s Baltimore field office. “Our unique investigative capabilities coupled with the capabilities of our agency partners help prevent more illicit and illegal drugs from being distributed and deter criminals looking to make a profit from them.”

Customs and Border Patrol seized an average of 3,677 pounds of drugs every day across the U.S. in 2020.