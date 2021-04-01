Menu
News
All News
Headlines
National
World
Technology
HealthWatch
Only CBS
Travel
Latest Headlines
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Testimony continues Thursday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.
Stimulus Check Update: Social Security Recipients Left Waiting Could Receive Relief Payments Soon
The IRS is preparing to send stimulus checks to millions of Social Security recipients still awaiting payments because they don't file taxes.
Podcasts
Ray Dunaway
Sound off Connecticut
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Yankees
Red Sox
Celtics
Patriots
Giants
Jets
NFL
MLB
Odds
NBA
Featured Sports
Spring Training Report: Can The Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat?
This week's Spring Training Report looks at Opening Day and the predicted division winners going into the MLB regular season.
'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave Policy
The CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.
Galleries
UConn Football vs USF (11/4/2017)
UConn Football v. Tulsa [10/21/17]
Video
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Best Family Events For Easter In Connecticut
The somber days of Lent end with the celebration of Easter, a holiday wrapped in symbols of spring and new life. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 1, and family-orientated celebrations will be held throughout Connecticut. Most events involve eggs, decorating them, rolling them and hunting for them — activities to entertain and delight the young and not so young. You can expect to find the Easter Bunny, a symbol of abundant life, playing a central role in this round-up of local Easter celebrations.
Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Connecticut
Spring is ushered in each year with St. Patrick’s Day and the wearing of the green. On March 17, everyone is Irish and ready to raise a pint to honor Ireland’s patron saint. Parades, Celtic music and traditional Irish food make up the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations throughout the state. Here’s our roundup of not-to-miss St. Pat’s events in Connecticut.
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shops In Connecticut
Whenever you need a java fix, a Starbucks is usually close by, but you should first look for one of the state's many locally-owned coffeehouses.
Best Ways To Support Connecticut's Local Art Scene
Politics come and go, but art remains the enduring expression of who we are. Artistic communities thrive throughout Connecticut, strengthening local economies and uniting people of diverse backgrounds.
Best Crafty Classes In Connecticut
Learning a new skill, connecting with and focusing on a creative project, will deepen your self-awareness, develop your problem-solving skills, build your brain power with new neural pathways and reward you with a sense of satisfaction at having created something new. Reaping these benefits can start with registration in a class or workshop at one of these Connecticut art centers.
Best Healthy Breakfasts In Connecticut
Here are the best places to begin your morning.
More
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
More
CBS Entertainment
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
April 1, 2021 at 10:40 am
Filed Under:
Derek Chauvin
,
George Floyd