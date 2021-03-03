(CBS4) – More school districts are returning to full in-person learning as they get middle and high schoolers back in classrooms. CBS Denver Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said the current science shows schools have not really been vectors for the spread of coronavirus.

Hnida also said the number of teachers being vaccinated is increasing as the level of COVID-19 is decreasing in communities, but he did point out having students back in class will mean more interaction.

“There is a risk involved,” he said, “but right now at this point in time, I think the message to parents is really this: take a look at what your district is offering and make sure you are comfortable with it, particularly the school your child attends.”

“Number two, look at the options that are available to your within your district. And number three — and this is an important one — do not send your child to school if your child is sick in any way, shape or form.”

“I think a lot of folks are just so used to being ‘Well, you know, my kid can go in even if they’re not felling 100% tip-top.’ Fever, in and of itself, is not the symptom you’re looking for. Any illness is a reason to keep your child out of school and make the return to school much safer for everyone.”