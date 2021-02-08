(CBS)- Black Lightning returns tonight for its fourth and final season premiere at 9/8c on The CW. Cress Williams stars as Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning, a vigilante fighting crime in the city of Freeland, Georgia.

CBS‘ Matt Weiss spoke to Williams about Monday’s premiere and the season as a whole.

MW: Cress, nice to see you! Season four of Black Lightning starts tonight and first of all, how does it feel to be back and have new episodes finally?

CW: It’s bizarre in every sense of the word, but that’s kind of what 2020 and 2021 has been. Usually, we’re actually done filming by now. We still have a month or so to go. The thing is, my body is like you should be done by now. That’s an adjustment. I think fans would be happy to get something new. Especially in this time they were living in.

MW: It’s the final season as well, so as you look back on the show, do you have a favorite moment that sticks out?

CW: Oh wow. I think a couple here and there. One of the things that was really cool, it’s not necessarily the show but you know doing the crossover last year, Grant Gustin and I had a really great scene in this library that I think we really both enjoyed.

I even go back to season one episode one doing, as uncomfortable as it was, but doing the scene of getting pulled over by the cops. Doing the scene where I got to save my daughters, I know those are things that were going to really resonate with audiences. I enjoyed those.

MW: Without giving too much away here, where do we pick up on Monday night’s episode?

CW: We pick up about approximately a year or so after season three. We pick up with the family trying to get back to normal. Specifically, with Jefferson still having to deal with the loss of Henderson and his guilt around that. Then we kind of go from there. Beyond that I just will let people take a ride.

MW: Well thank you so much for the time today, Cress. All the best with the new season and take care, be safe!

CW: Alright, thank you, you too.

Tune into Black Lightning at 9/8c on The CW. Check your local listings for more information.