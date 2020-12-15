(CBS Local)- NFL Wild Card Weekend is just a few weeks away and the CBS Sports team is set to produce an all new kid-focused broadcast for their game in partnership with Nickelodeon. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will air alongside CBS’ normal broadcast of the game on January 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined by analyst Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, one of the stars of All That and Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered, in the booth. In addition, Green’s fellow All That and Unfiltered cast mate Lex Lumpkin will serve as a reporter for the broadcast.

Nickelodeon’s coverage of the game will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST with The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special hosted by Denver Broncos star Von Miller with highlights of SpongeBob’s best sports moments and appearances from the CBS broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

SpongeBob, Slime, and Googly Eyes, @NFLonCBS and @Nickelodeon will present the NFL like you’ve NEVER seen it before on Wild Card Weekend. Details on the January 10 broadcast here: https://t.co/NK00FW2vsN pic.twitter.com/x3wf1dqaIk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 15, 2020

In addition to the pre-game festivities, the broadcast will feature a half-time sneak peek at the new series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years following a 10-year-old SpongeBob and pals at summer camp which will debut on ViacomCBS’ rebranded streaming service Paramount+ in 2021.

“This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports in a statement. “Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL Playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family.”

For those looking to stream the Nickelodeon broadcast of the Wild Card game, it will only be available on mobile through the NFL app. An accompanying website, NFLNickPlay.com is set to serve as the official online destination of the game with opportunities for kids to learn football basics and stay entertained with NFL-themed content leading up to and during the game.