Could you use a little positivity? Tonight CBS delivers some with the debut of the new series, B Positive, starring Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch & Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford. B Positive was created by MOM writer, Marco Pennette and was inspired by his own real life kidney donor experience. Chuck Lorre also serves as Co-Executive Producer.
tonight at 8:30 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.