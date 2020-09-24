(CBS Local)- Now into Week 3 of the NFL season, there was plenty of scrambling this week after several big name stars went down with injuries. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was lost to a torn ACL, his season is over. Fellow Top 3 fantasy pick, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, suffered a high ankle sprain that is likely to keep him out several weeks.

So, if you had one of those players, how do you stay afloat? You can of course pick up their backups now expected to take the workload in Dion Lewis/Devonta Freeman in New York or Mike Davis in Carolina. Or, the guys from Fantasy Football Today, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings have a couple ideas of players you should have in your lineup this week.

For Jamey, Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley is among his starts of the week. The rookie back has averaged 11 fantasy points per game so far and he’s facing a Panthers defense that gave up big days to Leonard Fournette and Josh Jacobs in the first two weeks. Fournette is also among the starters though Heath is less sure about that pick.

“He looked like the guy, certainly in the fourth quarter of their most recent game and he might be the guy in the fourth quarter against the Broncos. I do not have confidence though that he is going to get even 50 percent of the total running back touches in this game. They’re still using LeSean McCoy a little bit. Ronald Jones is still allegedly going to start the game. I would like to stay away from all of the Tampa Bay running backs until we get a bit more clarity.”

The quarterback spot has another area of disagreement as Heath has Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson among his starts while Jamey is staying away due to the matchup with a tough Pittsburgh defense. For more on why each of the guys below are listed as a start or sit, check out the video above. And, you can catch the guys on the Fantasy Football Today podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.

Start

QB:

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 19.0

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 18.3



Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 23.9

RB:

Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 9.1



Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 14.7

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 10.6

WR:

Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 15.8

Golden Tate, New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 11.5

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 14.5

TE:

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 7.8



Sit

QB:

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 18.3

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 21.0

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 16.7

RB:

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 14.7

WR:

Will Fuller, Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 7.2



TE:

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 5.2