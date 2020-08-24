Eleven Islanders check into a Las Vegas villa to gamble on love in tonight’s Love Island second season premiere at 8:00 PM, ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access . All the coupling, dumping and “spilling of the tea” goes down at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell. The iconic hotel has been transformed into a fun and sexy villa by Production Designer Richard Jensen. While the fire pit, outdoor gym, pool and sundeck are all returning, fans can get excited for so much more!

Check out the video above for a full tour complete with the highlights listed below.

ROOFTOP VIEWS: Located within the Cromwell, Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub has been the place for A-listers to let loose in Las Vegas for years. Now, LOVE ISLAND has moved in. The dazzling, multi-level rooftop hotspot towers above the world-famous Las Vegas strip with some of the most jaw-dropping views in town.

TUNNEL OF LOVE: The tunnel of love returns for a second season with the “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” sign where Islanders will make their grand entrances or take the walk of shame after being dumped.

SECRET JACUZZI: Shhh… The Islanders won’t know about it right away, but there is a secret jacuzzi out of sight of the rest of the villa. It’s the perfect place for a clandestine rendezvous.

OUTDOOR HEART SHOWER: The outdoor shower has a killer view looking out over Caesars Palace and the Las Vegas Strip.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO DRESSING ROOMS: New this season, the boys will have their very own dressing room, away from the girls, where they can gossip and share secrets about their favorite hair products.

PRIVATE CABANA: When Islanders want to get away for a private chat, they can retreat to the new remote cabana that has its own plunge pool to cool off when the conversations get too hot.

GOSSIP BAR: Got some “tea to spill”? The Gossip Bar is THE place where the lovin’ hopefuls will throw some shade, flirt, have a chat, and size up their fellow Islanders.

THE HIDEAWAY: Of course, the Hideaway is back where deserving couples can earn some time for a private romantic evening with their chosen one.

The new villa by the numbers:

27,000 feet of fairy lights

25,000 square feet of Villa

8,000 feet of neon lights

1,000 feet of festoons (overhead bulbs)

22 neon signs

11 stories above the Las Vegas Strip

10 natural palm trees, each 35 feet tall

7 beds (in 1 bedroom!)

2 hot tubs

1 hideaway, fire pit, gossip bar, tunnel of love, and more!

Don’t forget: To vote to affect the outcome of the show, and for access to exclusive content and fun polls and quizzes, download the Love Island app for iOS or Android! Tune in tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT for the season premiere of Love Island. Check your local listings for more information.