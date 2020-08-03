Big Brother: All Stars raises the bar for season 22, as returning Houseguests vie for another shot at victory while living together in an “All-Star Loft” designed for the veteran VIPs. In a first for the hit summer series, the season premiere will air live, and the All-Star cast will be revealed during the two-hour move-in premiere event, Wednesday, August 5th from 9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

“The All-Star Loft is amazing!” said Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, Executive Producers, Big Brother. “It not only has an artistic nod to Big Brother past, but this house actually holds the key to some new twists that will keep these All-Stars on their toes all season long!”

Building on the All-Stars theme, the house gets an A-list makeover befitting this season’s group of returning Big Brother Houseguests. Production designer Scott Storey designed the colorful Big Brother All-Star Loft, which is inspired by the working arts lofts of downtown Los Angeles and features 16-foot tall warehouse windows and one-of-a-kind installation pieces.

In the living room, the Houseguests will get literal “star treatment” with a gigantic wall full of 1,152 illuminated pegs, as well as a massive star field created from hand-painted rods, which pepper the backlit wall. The living room also features vintage star-shaped tin signage, as well as a sleek new model of the iconic Big Brother chess set.

This year’s kitchen pays homage to some of the biggest All-Star moments of the past two decades, with splatter-paint street murals adorning the walls that illustrate players during unforgettable events, such as Dan Gheesling’s funeral, Dr. Will Kirby acting as puppet master, and Rachel Reilly’s call to “floaters” to grab a life vest.

This season, the lounge celebrates the show’s infamous “showmances,” a term coined by Dr. Will during season two, with LED-lit hearts, red velvet seating, and custom monogrammed throw pillows highlighting enduring couples from seasons past. In the bathroom, the fan-favorite “BIG BROTHER rubber duck” finally gets its due, with hundreds of ducks adorning the walls, from the showers to the sinks.

For the first time, the house will feature four bedrooms, instead of three. The first bedroom showcases the superhero side of Big Brother Houseguests, with back issues of BB comics illustrating the walls, including images of memorable Houseguests Swaggy C, Devin Shepherd and Frankie Grande. Custom-printed duvet covers, spider web-like framing, and 3D-printed rocket ships make this room the perfect hero’s headquarters or villain’s lair.