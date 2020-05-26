



— The experts say some things will never be the same following the coronavirus pandemic. This may be an example of what they’re talking about.

The Dierbergs supermarket chain, based in Chesterfield, Missouri, with locations all over the state, recently transformed it’s traditional community salad bar into a grab and go booze bar, filling the station’s slots with 99-cent shooters and cans of beer.

The Manchester location was the first to make the change. A rep for the store said workers simply got creative after the greens were removed two months ago to prevent customers from spreading COVID-19.

My grocery store has replaced the salad in the salad bar with…. liquor. pic.twitter.com/eGemUkvbj8 — Emily A. (@emzorbit) May 19, 2020

“We had some real estate, and we were trying to put a little humor into our daily chaotic life,” Store Director Rick Rodemacher told Insider.

The switch was so well received that other stores copied it, adding mini cereal boxes, candy and energy bars with a “tiki bar” theme. At some locations, the word “salad” was crossed out of salad bar.

Pictures and videos of these displays have gained traction online.

