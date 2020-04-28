



— Walmart has started implementing one-way aisles to encourage customers to practice social distancing while shopping inside their stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-way aisles mandate was enforced beginning on Thursday, April 23, Walmart said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle,” the company wrote.

Customers will see floor decals throughout the store that will help indicate the traffic flow.

Green “Shop This Way” stickers will be on the floor to indicate the entrance of each aisle. Red “Do Not Shop This Way” will tell opposing traffic not to enter the aisle.

Walmart had already started limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at once. Stores are now allowing no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the U.S., with a workforce of approximately 1.5 million associates at more than 5,000 stores and clubs nationwide.