



Social distancing got you feeling a bit lonely these days? If you've ever thought about fostering a pet, this is the time to do it.

Animal shelters across the country are asking people to consider becoming pet fosters as some shelters are having to close as employees and volunteers get sick or need to self-quarantine.

And with no way for potential new owners to actually meet the homeless animals, fewer are being adopted.

“The less animals we have in house, the more we can reduce our kennel staff workforce, which reduces exposure,” Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia wrote in a Facebook post about their closure. “The goal here is to keep our human and pet populations safe.”

Shelters in New York City ; Austin, Texas ; Phoenix, Arizona ; Chicago ; Memphis, Tennessee , and in cities all over have asked people to consider fostering pets.

Some locations are offering to waive adoption fees should you decide to provide a forever home.

There’s no evidence that pets can get or spread COVID-19, but the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention recommends “people with the virus limit contact with animals until more information is known.”