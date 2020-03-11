



— A big brother who took his little sister to a father-daughter dance after her dad failed to show is getting kudos from across the country.

Trelysia Hamerter says her 7-year-old daughter, Skylar, had her heart set on going to her school’s daddy-daughter dance in Atlanta, but he stood her up for the second year.

“She cried because she had her heart set on going.” she wrote on Facebook. “I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do because I’m not a male.”

That’s when her big brother Christian, 11, offered to take her, CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

“He wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special….. y’all I literally cried,” Hamerter wrote.

The Facebook post features images of little Skylar headed to the dance, wearing a beautiful gold dress accessorized with a matching mini pursue.

Her big brother donned a blue suit with a gold bow tie.

“Just know that I’m raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day,” Hamerter said.

The Facebook post has picked up more than 110,000 reactions and shared more than 51,000 times.