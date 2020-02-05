



— A nine-year-old boy is finally back home in the U.S. after becoming stranded in China for several days amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Daniel, who lives in Bellevue, Washington, went to China with his mom on Jan. 20 to visit his grandmother for Chinese New Year.

His original flight back home was cancelled at the last minute and he was told he might have to wait until late April to get home.

After scrambling and searching, Daniel’s mom found another flight through a connection in Taipei. They finally landed at Sea-Tac International Airport Monday evening, smiling behind protective masks.

“Welcome home, you made it safe and sound,” David Neer said to his son as they embraced in the airport.

Nearly 500 people in China have died from the virus, health officials said on Wednesday. There are now 12 confirmed cases in the U.S., including six in California, two in Illinois and one in Massachusetts, CNN reports.

The mask on Daniel’s face will stay on for the next 14 days. He’s been ordered by health officials to self quarantine to make sure he doesn’t develop symptoms.

“You know you’re not supposed to go to school for two weeks,” Neer told his son after their emotional reunion.

“I know, 14 days from school,” Daniel responded.

“He’ll be doing as much homework as I can come up with for him,” Neer told CBS affiliate KIRO.