



— A pizza delivery driver shot three of four suspects who tried to rob him during a late-night delivery, police in North Carolina said.

The man said he was delivering a pizza at an apartment complex in east Charlotte late Monday night when he was approached by four suspects who pointed what appeared to be an assault rifle at his head, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The driver then pulled out his own pistol and fired at the suspects, causing them to flee the scene, CBS affiliate WBTV reported.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Three people were shot during a robbery attempt of an armed pizza delivery driver in east Charlotte overnight. The four alleged robbers, including two juveniles, have been arrested. https://t.co/1GSwrYn2HK — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) January 21, 2020

Officers said they quickly tracked down three of the suspects, including two with gunshot wounds. A fourth was located at a nearby hospital after he was dropped off for treatment. All three wounded suspects are expected to survive.

Police say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged as juveniles with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Toybyus Banks, 18, and Nemiah McInnis, 20, are facing the same charges as adults.

Officers said they later determined that the object the suspects used to rob the delivery driver was actually a toy rifle painted to look like a real firearm.