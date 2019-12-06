



Congratulations, you have made it through another fantasy football season! If you are in the playoffs and in the hunt for the championship, obviously, the matchups over the next few weeks will be supremely important as you chase that elusive title. On the flip side, maybe your league has a consolation bracket that determines whether or not you will have the top pick if you win it (like mine). Either way, just because the regular season is over, doesn’t mean that the fantasy lineup advice stops.

As they have each week through the regular season, the crew from Fantasy Football Today has joined us to give their thoughts on the best and worst matchups of the week. Their start of the week at the quarterback spot won’t surprise you if you’ve been paying attention to this space the last few weeks. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is once again the guy to start this week because, again, he faces a weak defense. The Miami Dolphins visit MetLife Stadium this weekend fresh off of giving up three touchdown passes to Carson Wentz and the formerly anemic Eagles offense. Now they face Darnold, who, outside of last week’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, had begun to find a rhythm fantasy-wise, putting up 28, 25, and 21 points against the Raiders, Redskins and Giants. This week is another opportunity for him to shine.

Along a similar line of thinking, the guys have chosen Eagles running back Miles Sanders as their start of the week at the RB spot. The main reason is that Sanders has taken over as the number-one back in Philly’s offense with Jordan Howard sidelined by a shoulder injury. He had 17 carries for 83 yards and five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. While the Giants defense hasn’t been one of the league’s worst against running backs, they’re not among the best either. Sanders’ dual-threat capability and likely high workload makes him a top-10 back this week according to Heath Cummings.

You can get more analysis from the guys on this week’s matchups by checking out the video above. And tune in every day to Fantasy Football Today live at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports HQ.

Start

QB: Sam Darnold, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

RB: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

WR: Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit

QB: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars