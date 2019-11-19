



— A Missouri man faces murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed his cousin because “he was upset with her work habits,” detectives said.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the Thai Spice restaurant in Independence on Saturday night, according to a press release issued by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

When officers arrived, they found Wasinee Sankra, 23, of Blue Springs dead on the floor of the kitchen from a gunshot to the head, The Kansas City Star reported.

Pornthep Phonjaroen, 25, of Lee’s Summit admitted to shooting the victim, which was also captured on store video, according to court documents.

Thai Spice worker charged with fatally shooting cousin inside Independence restaurant https://t.co/2u5LC0uVwE — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) November 18, 2019

Phonjaroen allegedly told police he was upset with Sankra’s work habits, but only meant to scare her when he fired the shot in the restaurant’s kitchen area.

The business was open and serving customers at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Police recovered a shell casing inside the kitchen near the victim. A handgun was located in the woods behind the business.

Phonjaroen was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.