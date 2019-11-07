



— Two men have been indicted on charges that one of them urinated on meat products at a Virginia food plant while the other made a video of it that was used in an attempt to extort money.

Maurice V. Howard, 50, allegedly urinated on smoked sausage used in ready-to-eat meat snacks and on a door and doorjamb inside a Monogram Food Solutions manufacturing plant in Martinsville in February, according to court documents.

Another man, Devin Stockton, 29, is accused of recording Howard inside the plant on an iPhone, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.

Howard then used the video to extort money from Monogram and the janitorial company he and Stockton worked for, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., authorities said.

The two were charged with tampering with consumer products, court documents revealed. Howard was also charged with threatening to extort Monogram and PSSI.

The pair are scheduled to go on trial in February.