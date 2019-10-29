



— A dispute over $200 between two brothers in Oklahoma escalated into a violent chase, authorities said.

It all started when Philemon Crider, 54, and his brother went to a bank in Shawnee, where the brother was going to take out $200 to give to Crider, investigators said.

Crider refused to sign a receipt, so his brother refused to give him the cash, KFOR reported. That’s when Crider allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at his brother’s head.

The brothers reportedly argued in the parking lot before each jumping in separate vehicles and racing back to their house, evening crashing into each other on the way, said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth.

“Our suspect was also firing a gun possibly at the victim brother up ahead,” Booth said.

Two brothers went head to head over $200, prompting a violent chase than landed one of them in jail.​ https://t.co/B12Oh4uuT5 — KFOR (@kfor) October 29, 2019

The chase was temporarily halted when the brothers approached a school bus with its stop sign extended and blinking.

“The victim brother had enough sense about it to be able to block and stop the aggressor in this situation,” the sheriff said.

When the two reached the house, Crider allegedly jumped out of the car and ran at his brother with his gun drawn.

“[Expletive] right now, I’m going to drop you right where you’re at,” Crider is heard saying to his brother on a surveillance video. “I ain’t playin’.

The sheriff said the confrontation finally de-escalated when Crider’s sister-in-law came out of the house with her own gun and shot a round into the air.

Crider was jailed on a $100,000 bond on several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and robbery.