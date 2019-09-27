



— A Georgia woman was filling up her gas tank before work this week when a deer suddenly leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.

Lynda Tennent was pumping gas Wednesday morning at a gas station in Brunswick when the incident occurred.

Video shows the animal’s hoof hit her head when she wasn’t looking, taking her by complete surprise.

“I really thought I was getting robbed,” Lynda Tennent told CBS affiliate WJAX.

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Deer kicks woman in the head at Georgia gas station https://t.co/Cc4EvlOjXW — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) September 27, 2019

Tennent said she suffered a knot on her head but is otherwise OK.

She said the deer hit the building, got up and ran through some nearby apartment complexes and back into the woods.

Tennent said she was most concerned with being able to get to work on time.

“How many people in a public place gets attacked by a deer? I’m just thankful it jumped over me,” Tennent said.