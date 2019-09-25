



— A Virginia woman says she was stopped in her tracks by a squirrel that needed help protecting its injured baby from a nearby cat threatening to attack.

Tia Powell was walking on a trail near Kiwanis Park in Pulaski when a squirrel approached her and blocked her path, according to police.

“After realizing that the squirrel did not mean any harm and wasn’t going to leave her side, Powell turned around and the squirrel led her down the trail to a baby squirrel with an injured leg,” the Pulaski Police Department wrote in a Facebook post published Friday.

Powell wasn’t sure she could help and she began walking away, but “the squirrel followed her again and actually tugged her pant leg!” the post continued.

Squirrel guides woman to injured baby squirrel with lurking cat nearbyhttps://t.co/Cmn7fiKuEc — CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) September 23, 2019

Powell decided to follow the squirrel and quickly discovered it was leading her to its baby that had an injured leg and was vulnerable to attack from a nearby cat.

She quickly called the police department and her friend Jasmine Brown to get help for the injured animal.

Police say the squirrels were waiting with Powell when they arrived. Powell and Brown were able to get both squirrels to safety back in their tree.

“A huge shout out to Tia (aka: The Squirrel Whisperer) and Jasmine!” the Pulaski PD wrote. “Had Tia not been willing to trust her instincts that something was wrong, this might have had a very different ending! Thanks ladies!”