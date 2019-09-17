



Marie Osmond has been a staple in the music and entertainment world for decades and is back in a brand new role.

The country music artist and author is the newest face of “The Talk” on CBS. Osmond has performing since she was three years old and is excited to start the next chapter of her career as an entertainer. She learned from some of the best when she hosted “Donny & Marie” in the 1970s.

“Sammy Davis Jr. taught me how to walk on a stage,” said Osmond in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I worked with Dean [Martin] and Frank [Sinatra] and Bob Hope. Lucille Ball taught me lighting. I was 16 and watched her get ready. We worked with everybody and we debuted people like Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, and Christina Aguilera.”

While celebrities are much more open about their lives these days, Osmond has always been someone who discussed the good things and bad things in her life. The musician and performer looks forward to unpacking all kinds of topics on “The Talk.”

“I’ve always been a talker and I’ve liked sharing things,” said Osmond. “I don’t have a sister, I have eight brothers. Women fascinated me because they would hold onto things longer than men. I let things go more quickly. It’s been an interesting career.

“The Talk” airs weekdays on CBS and features Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Osmond. The former country music star knows she will need to bring it everyday with these women.

“You don’t pull up a chair to that table and be wimpy. You have to pretty much know who you are at the core,” said Osmond. “You have to have lived enough life that you can have an opinion. Everybody is different and it’s a great group of women. We’re all very different and have great understanding and compassion for the different opinions we have.”